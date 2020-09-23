George Andrew DiRocco
George DiRocco, a 16 year old student at Wilton High School, died unexpectedly on September 21 at the age of 16 from an undetected heart condition.
George was born and raised in Wilton where he played football and was a star player for the Wilton High School baseball team. A longtime Dallas Cowboy and NY Mets fan. George loved to both watch and play sports with friends and family, when not playing X-box with friends or running around the yard with his beloved dogs he was making everyone in his world laugh.
George was born on August 3, 2004 to Arthur and Deborah DiRocco. Survived by his siblings Nikolas, Arthur (R2), Victoria, and Kayla, cousins Michelle, AJ, Jenna, Tara, Michael, Aly, Bobby, Nicole, Jack, Luke, Alex, and Alyssa, as well as his countless Wilton friends.
George was a devoted friend, tremendous teammate, and the worlds pickiest eater.
The funeral service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 26th. The family will also hold a memorial service at a later date to honor George.
The Wilton Warriors Gridiron Club has set up a scholarship fund in memory of George. This scholarship will go out to a teammate who demonstrates selflessness both on and off the field, with a sense of humor that could cure any pain.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the scholarship located on the home screen of the gridiron club's website (www.wiltonwarriorgridironclub.com
). To leave George's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com