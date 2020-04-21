|
George Anthony DiScala Jr.
March 25, 1931 - April 09, 2020
It is with sadness that we must announce the passing of George Anthony DiScala Jr., of Norwalk. He died on April 9, 2020, from complications of COVID 19. He was the son of the late George and Antoinette DiScala, of Elmwood Avenue in South Norwalk. The family grew to four children, and they built a home on Yew St. in the Silvermine area of Norwalk. George had a strong work ethic and aspired to expand his real estate interest, and started Silvermine Realty at 126 East Avenue, in 1966, where his business stayed for the next 30 years, with the help of his secretary Lee Santo. George was an integal part of his family's lives. He was a counselor, encourager, motivator, and friend. Incredibly magnetic and charming, And, he was 'Cool'. George was an avid bowler, and was a member of the Striped Bass Anglers Club of Norwalk, and enjoyed playing bocce with family and friends at the home of his Uncle Mike and Aunt Theresa.
He moved to Virginia to join his daughter Jacqueline, and resided there until he required constant physical care. He relocated to Florham Park, NJ in 2018, near his son, and enjoyed frequent visits and lunch and dinner outings. Unfortunatey, George contracted the Coronavirus and was hospitalized in mid-March, where he passed away. The strong family ties among his siblings, children, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends provided him with tremendous comfort in his final days.
George is survived by his brothers Frank, (Francis), and Joseph, both residing in Florida, and his sister Anna Whiteside, of Vermont. His children, Rebecca Tuttle of Idaho, his son George lll., of Connecticut, his daughter Jacqueline Massey of Virginia, and his son Todd of New Jersey, and his former wife Janice Todd DiScala, also of New Jersey. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews, which he adored.
He was predeceased by his father George A DiScala, Sr, his mother, Antoinette Iacono DiScala, and his sister Catherine DiScala Horton who passed March 12, 2019.
George will be missed by his family and friends. We believe that George made his peace with the Lord, as he asked for prayers and enjoyed talking about faith. We look forward to being with him in everlasting life with God the Father.
Due to the current situation with quarantine and social distancing requirements, the family has chosen to defer services until such time as his life can be celebrated with all who would like to participate – likely in the early summer. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, consider a donation of food, toys, blankets, or a monetary gift to your local animal shelter, in George's name. Please share a fond memory you have or a photo on his legacy page.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 22, 2020