George Eaton

George Ernest Eaton
George Ernest Eaton, age 66, of Norwalk, CT passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Stamford, CT on January 22, 1953, he was a son of the late Ernest George and Florence Gibson Eaton and was a longtime resident of Norwalk. George grew up in the Springdale section of Stamford and attended Stamford High School. In his early years, George was a mechanic, and then he gravitated to construction where he started with Testa Construction Co. and later moved over to F&G Construction, Inc. in Norwalk, where he put in 29 years of dedicated service. George lived from the heart and loved being out and about and spending time with friends.There was nothing they could ask for that he would refuse, but often, he gave of his heart without asking. He is survived by son George Eaton and daughter-in-law Cindi Lynn Eaton of Derby, son Matthew Eaton of Shelton, daughter Heather Eaton Capomolla and son-in-law Dominick Capomolla, of Stamford, daughter Amanda Eaton, of Shelton, two step-daughters Lisa Burgos of Stratford and Angela Goins of Shelton, and several grandchildren. George is also survived by his brother Warren Eaton and sister-in-law Joan Eaton of Norwalk and Dawn Clark of Patterson, NY. Friends are invited to a memorial visitation at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00p.m. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 26, 2019
