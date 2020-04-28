|
|
George "Flash" L. Engel
.It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of George "Flash" Engel, 92 of Norwalk.
He died on April 26, 2020 of complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was born in Bronx, NY and was the son of Fred and Mary Hartery Engel. Flash enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict and served from March 1951 to March 1953. During his time in the Army he served in the transportation and explosive divisions. After serving the Army he started his career as a truck driver for L.J. Gardella Transportation a family owned company in Norwalk for thirty plus years and where the nick name, "Flash" originated by the late Louie Gardella. Flash also was part of the Teamsters Union, local 191 for thirty years. Flash loved jazz music and his favorite artists were Count Basie, Buddy Rich, Louie Armstrong, and loved singing Frank Sinatra songs at his parties. He played drums at local clubs of Norwalk in the late 50's. Even in his last days he kept a good rhythm on his drum pad. Flash was also known for his holiday spirit as his Christmas decorations on the corner of Flax Hill Road, which made families stop and admire his winter wonderland, that people still remember to date. He also loved to exercise and spend time, poolside with family and friends during the summer months at the family home with great fun and great food prepared by his late wife Rosemary Damato Engel. He is predeceased by his late sister Dorothy and survived by his sister Gloria Bourgault. His children: son, Tom Engel his wife Patty; daughter, Barbara Engel and partner Carmen Parisi, and son, Joe Engel and partner Marta "Lisa" Calderon. His grandchildren: Dominic Cocchia Jr. and wife Tanya Cocchia; and Derek Engel. As well as several loving nieces and nephews.
Restrictions: Due to the COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery Norwalk, CT. To view the burial service, please go to link:http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2329073
To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 29, 2020