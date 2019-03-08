George Francis Fay

George Francis Fay, 91, died peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida on Thursday March 7, 2019. He was previously a resident of Norwalk Connecticut, and before that Greenwich, Connecticut. Born on June 5, 1927, in Yonkers, New York, George joined the Navy at age seventeen, and served two years during World War II, on the destroyer Gearing. After the Navy, George attended Pace University. In the early years of his business career he was a consultant with Ernst & Ernst. He then was an operations manager with Union Carbide Corporation, and later joined General Foods Corporation, where he would spend almost thirty years, serving in various industrial engineering and operations management capacities, and ultimately finishing his career in the International Division, which took him all over the world to oversee the construction of food plants, and to qualify local country managers and franchisees. In his free time George loved to garden and was an avid golfer and boater.

George is survived by his wife Jackie (Mulligan) of Sarasota, Florida and ex-wife Dorothy, of Marblehead, Massachusetts. He is also survived by five children; Geoffrey Fay of Easton, Connecticut, Lori Fay of Mansfield, Arkansas, Daniel Fay of Manchester, New Hampshire, Kathleen Fay of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Christopher Fay of Bristol, R.I. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 12, at 1:30 p.m., at the Sarasota Florida National Cemetery. Published in The Hour on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary