George Joseph Hall
George Joseph Hall, Sr. "Bud", 92, husband of Mary "Mollie" Sullivan Hall, of Naples, FL, and of Norwalk, died Feb. 19th, in FL. Survivors in addition to his wife include children; Mary "Mimi' Soltes, Jon Hall, Kathleen Jordan, Robert Hall, Anne Kavulich, Peggy O'Hara, Jeanne Cornell, sister, Margery Roos, 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A WWII Veteran of U. S. Army Air Force, Mr. Hall was a quality control engineer for several tech firms including Perkin Elmer and Burndy, prior to retirement. Bud was a member of St. Philip Parish and Council 46, Knights of Columbus, in Norwalk, and of St. Peter the Apostle Council 12178, in Naples. Friends may call 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16th, in St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Pl, Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon; followed by Military Honors. The family requests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 Please visit www.collinsfh.com for more information
Published in The Hour on Mar. 10, 2019