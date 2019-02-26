|
|
George Joseph Lanterna
George Joseph Lanterna, 68 of Norwalk, died on February 23, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Stamford, son of George and Anita (Tizzoli) Lanterna, he was the loving husband of Marie (Lorenti) Lanterna and loving father of Brian Lanterna. He was a credit analyst for Pepperidge Farm and avid NY Yankee Fan.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb 26 from 5 -7:30 p.m., with a prayer service to be held at 7:30 p.m., at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk.
For directions or to send an online condolence, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 26, 2019