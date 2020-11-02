George Lukach
George K. Lukach, age 82 of Wallkill, NY, died peacefully in Montrose, NY. He was the loving husband of Ingrid (Hindriks) Lukach. George was born in McKees Rocks, PA on April 12, 1938, the son of the late George and Anna (Kovalik) Lukach. As a longtime Norwalk resident, he was a graduate of St. Mary's School, Fairfield Prep, and Fairfield University. George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was retired as Eastern Operations Sales Manager for Bonnie Doon. He sang in the St. Mary Choir for many years before moving to New York and was Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council 46. He was also a member of the Swedish Club and enjoyed playing tennis and softball.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son George Lukach, daughters Margareta "Metsie" Schmoll, and Barbro Kelley (Robert), his grandchildren Liam and Olivia, James and Hannah, Hugh and Maeve, his brother John Lukach, sisters Cecilia Cook, Joanne Hoyt, Patricia, and Kathryn Lukach, and many nieces and nephews. George was also predeceased by his brother Joseph and sisters Mary and Theresa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. George's family will receive friends for a walk through visitation at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, (https://act.alz.org/
).
Masks and social distancing will be required at all three locations.