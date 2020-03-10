The Hour Obituaries
George M. Downer


1937 - 2020
George M. Downer Obituary
George M. Downer
George M. Downer, 82, former co owner and Embalmer of Downer Funeral Home, Inc. transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving daughters present. He was born April 17, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio to Nick and Ruth Moore Downer. He served honorably in the United States Army and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He graduated from American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service and served diligently with his father and mother at Downer Funeral Home, Inc. for forty-five years, which served the Norwalk and Stamford communities. He nourished the lives of numerous interns with his knowledge and proficiency. George was also predeceased by his wife Barbara A. Downer and step son Willie Tyson. He was an avid fisherman and a member of Sea Robbins Veterans Club. His memory will be treasured by three daughters, Simone R. Downer (Keith), Marian Downer Warren (Jon) and Sonia Downer Pirro (Randie); eight adored grandchildren, Shavonne Dash, James E. Dash, III, Brianna Dash, Kaiyla Warren, Randie L. Pirro, Jr., Aijah M. Downer, Aliyah Pirro and Jamar Pirro, three step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Downer, Phyllis Downer and Gail Downer and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 11, 2020
