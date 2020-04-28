|
|
George John Peters
George John Peters, 82, husband of AnneMarie Peters of Norwalk, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
George was born on March 23, 1938, in Norwalk, Connecticut. George attended Norwalk High School and joined the Air Force upon graduation. George was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. After his four years of service in the Air Force, George moved back to Connecticut to raise his family. He worked for many years at PerkinElmer, Inc in Norwalk. George spent his later professional years as an IT specialist in Stamford.
George had a passion for flying and was a private pilot for many years. He took pride in his restoration of a 1946 aircraft. His later interests involved boating and amateur radio.
In addition to his wife AnneMarie, and his mother-in-law Mary Oliver, George is survived by his son Dennis and his wife Robyn, and their two sons Jack and Spencer.
George will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to a local area food bank of your choice.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 29, 2020