Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
George Schaumann Obituary
George R. Schaumann
George R. Schaumann, 86, of Norwalk passed away peacefully on December 8, 2018 in Norwalk. Born on September 17, 1932, in Milford, CT, he was the son of George and Hazel Schaumann. For 61 years, he was the loving husband of Diane Deliniks Schaumann. He is also survived by his brother William McGraw of Henniker, NH; children George R. Schaumann Jr. (Joann) of Palatine, IL; Kate Schaumann Gaffney (Paul) of Sewickley, PA, and Cataumet, MA, and Thomas W. Schaumann (Christine Begley) of Norwalk; and grandchildren Julia Schaumann, Leah Gaffney, Ian Gaffney, Emma Schaumann, Alice Schaumann, and Owen Schaumann.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , at .
Published in The Hour on Feb. 15, 2019
