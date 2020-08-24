1/
George Taube
George Taube
Taube, George (Tabachnick), 100, of Norwalk, CT, died peacefully on Aug. 18, 2020. Son of the late Pauline and Sam Tabachnick, George was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Marsha Yarmus Taube, as well as his sisters Sylvia Moss and Beatrice Tuckman and his nieces Sharon Cambras and J. Hannah Amgott. The graveside service was private due to Covid.
George is survived by his children Jessica (Stanley) Weinberger, Daniel (Debra) Taube, and Sue Taube; grandchildren Joanna/Chana (Tuvya) Zahav, Deborah (Yehoshua) Cenker, Ilana Weinberger (Jason Mittleman), Gabriel Taube (Ruby Van Natta); 5 great-grandchildren; cousin Paul (Bonnie) Kertman; nephews Joseph (Terry) Yarmus, Reuben (Michele) Yarmus, and extended family and friends.
George, a WWII combat veteran, was Captain and lead navigator in the Army Air Corps 386th Bomb Group, 555th Squadron; he flew 69 missions in the European Theater of Operations, 1942-1945 including 2 on D-Day. George was an alumnus of Stuyvesant High School, Manhattan, NY ('38) and University of Pennsylvania ('48) Journalism. George founded the marketing/advertising agency of Taube/Violante, Inc. in 1956 and was still going to the office daily until 4 weeks prior to his demise. A dedicated golfer, George played until last fall; he was making plans to play this season and was heartily disappointed by the COVID restrictions which prevented his doing so.
Special thanks to Courtney Lawson of White Rose Home Healthcare and the staff of Birchwood in The Wilton Meadows.
Donations in George's memory may be made to the Anti-Defamation League www.adl.org,
Stuyvesant High School Alumni Association "Stuy Fund" www.stuyalumni.org,
or a veterans' charity of your choice



Published in The Hour on Aug. 24, 2020.
