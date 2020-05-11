George Ziegler
George T. Ziegler, Sr.
George T. Ziegler, Sr., 92, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1928 in Long Island, NY.
He retired as a Police Detective in Norwalk, Connecticut.
George survived his wife of 71 years Gladys J. Ziegler; son Edward (Marsha) Ziegler; son George Ziegler; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and his brother, Fred Ziegler.
He preceded in death by his daughter Violet Gardella.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 321-724-2224.

Published in The Hour on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
