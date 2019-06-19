Georgette G. Filsinger

Georgette G. Filsinger, age 99 of Shelton, died peacefully at her home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Norwalk on October 25, 1919 she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence Murphy Goggins. Georgie was a graduate of Norwalk High School and worked for many years as a private duty registered nurse. She was an Army Nurse Lieutenant who served in England, Ireland, and France during WW2 where she was fondly known as "Gigi" and was very proud of her service. Georgie is also listed at the Women in Service Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. She was also a member of the American Legion. Georgie is survived by her beloved son Carl T. Filsinger who was with her when she passed and her grandniece Michelle Lee Spencer. A private graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk where she will be buried between her parents. Published in The Hour on June 19, 2019