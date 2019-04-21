Georgios Tsahirides

Georgios Tsahirides, age 64, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Norwalk Hospital.

He was born in Russia on March 18, 1955 and he was the son of the late Ioannis and Kiriaki Tsahirides.

In addition to his wife Genny, he is survived by his brother Christos, his children Kyriaky, Vasiliki, Ioannis and Annastasia, and 6 grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. then funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Rd in Norwalk, with burial to follow. The Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for more information and to leave an online condolence for the family.

The family would like to express thanks to those who share their grief in this time of bereavement.