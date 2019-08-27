|
|
Dr. Gerald E. Hedley
Dr. Gerald E. Hedley, age 84 of Norwalk, Connecticut, died peacefully at his home on August 24, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1934 in Harlem, New York to the late Duncan Hedley and Mary Hedley. Dr. Hedley was educated in the New York City school system and attended City College. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He graduated from the University of Heidelberg, West Germany in 1967 as a medical doctor. He received training in internal medicine at Norwalk Hospital, 1972-1974 where he went on to serve as a physician on the hospital staff until 1988, continuing in the private practice of internal medicine in Norwalk and later in Georgetown, Connecticut until the early 2000's. Above all that can be said of Dr. Hedley, is that he was a man of prayer. He will be missed but never forgotten and shall forever remain in our hearts.
Friends are invited to a funeral service and visitation on Friday August 30, 2019 from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. directly at the Macedonia Church, 39 West Ave., Norwalk. Military Honors will conclude services. The Hoyt-Cognetta /Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to read the complete obituary and leave an online condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Macedonia Church Community kitchen and food bank project at www.macedoniachurchct.com or www.gofundme.com/macedoniakitchen
Published in The Hour on Aug. 28, 2019