Gerald J. Mariani
October 15, 1942 - February 22, 2019Gerald John Mariani, 76, passed away on February 22nd, 2019. He was the youngest son of the late Vito and Anna Mariani, and a graduate of Alfred University. He was predeceased by his wife Anne, his brother Anthony, and his sister Rosalind. He is survived by his children Michael and Ali, niece Christina, nephew Marc, son-in-law Joe, and best friend Bruce. Gerald was a decorated combat veteran who served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He was a devoted father and husband, loyal friend, avid gardener, and kind soul.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 26th from 5-8 p.m. at Harding Funeral Home on 210 Post Road E., Westport, CT. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27th at 11 a.m. at Assumption-Greens Farms Cemetery, on Greens Farms Road, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 25, 2019