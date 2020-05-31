Gerard "Gerry" A. Grippe
Gerard "Gerry" A. Grippe, age 67, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Linda Chapman Grippe, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Gerry was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph F. and Louise Bucciarelli Grippe and resided in Norwalk many years before returning to Bridgeport. He retired after years of working with computers on the corporate level. Gerry was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, achieving Grand Knight and was founder of the St. Matthew Church of Norwalk Counsel. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Knight of Columbus, One Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in The Hour & Connecticut Post on May 31, 2020.