Gerard A. Grippe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard "Gerry" A. Grippe
Gerard "Gerry" A. Grippe, age 67, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Linda Chapman Grippe, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Gerry was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph F. and Louise Bucciarelli Grippe and resided in Norwalk many years before returning to Bridgeport. He retired after years of working with computers on the corporate level. Gerry was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, achieving Grand Knight and was founder of the St. Matthew Church of Norwalk Counsel. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Knight of Columbus, One Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour & Connecticut Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved