Gerardo O. Marrero, Jr.
Gerardo O. Marrero, Jr. age 72, of Norwalk, passed away on September 19, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born in Puerto Rico and was a son to the late Gerardo and Justina Ortiz Marrero. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 9:45 till 10:45 a.m. in the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Jerome Church, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.



Published in The Hour on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
