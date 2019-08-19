The Hour Obituaries
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
73 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT
View Map
Gertrude L. Benko


1923 - 2019
Gertrude L. Benko Obituary
Gertrude L. Benko
Gertrude L. Benko, 96 of New Canaan, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at her home, with her loving family by her side. Gertrude was born on January 31, 1923 in Ridgefield, CT. She was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Almira Leonard Lown. Gertrude was the wife of the late John W. Benko, Jr.
Gertrude attended New Canaan public schools and graduated from the high school in 1941. She was employed for over 40 years at Machlett Laboratories in Springdale, CT assembling x-ray and high powered vacuum tubes.
She was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church her entire life.
Gertrude is survived by her sister Edith Lown Linger of New Canaan and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her brothers Frank E. Lown Jr. and Leonard B. Lown.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Mark's Church, 73 Oenoke Ridge New Canaan at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Music Fund at St. Mark's or the New Canaan Ambulance Corps.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 22, 2019
