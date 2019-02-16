The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Church
1 Fr. Conlon Pl
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giacomo Giglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giacomo Giglio


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Giacomo Giglio Obituary
Giacomo Giglio
Giacomo Giglio, age 93 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Wednesday, February 13. He was the husband of Antonia Giglio. Giacomo was born in Sicily, Italy on November 7, 1925, the son of the late Salvatore and Josephine Arrigo Giglio. He was a self-employed gardener who loved his work and his family.
Survivors also include his son Salvatore Giglio and his wife Nancy, along with his two granddaughters who he cherished, Giuliana and Ava, brothers Frank (Sina) Giglio and Albert (Geraldine) Giglio, sisters Josephine (Phil) Giglio, Nancy (Joe) Campagna and Antoinette Quattrocchi (late Augustino), sister-in-law Anna Giglio, predeceased by brother Giuseppe Giglio and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday from 4-7 p.m. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now