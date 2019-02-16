Giacomo Giglio

Giacomo Giglio, age 93 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Wednesday, February 13. He was the husband of Antonia Giglio. Giacomo was born in Sicily, Italy on November 7, 1925, the son of the late Salvatore and Josephine Arrigo Giglio. He was a self-employed gardener who loved his work and his family.

Survivors also include his son Salvatore Giglio and his wife Nancy, along with his two granddaughters who he cherished, Giuliana and Ava, brothers Frank (Sina) Giglio and Albert (Geraldine) Giglio, sisters Josephine (Phil) Giglio, Nancy (Joe) Campagna and Antoinette Quattrocchi (late Augustino), sister-in-law Anna Giglio, predeceased by brother Giuseppe Giglio and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday from 4-7 p.m.