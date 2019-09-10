|
Giuseppe G. Mazzella
Giuseppe G. Mazzella, age 62, of Norwalk, passed away suddenly on September 9, 2019. Giuseppe was born on the island of Ischia, Italy on January 15, 1957 and was a son to the late Antuono and Anna (Pesce) Mazzella. He was the beloved husband of Catarina Caratozzolo Mazzella.
In addition to his wife, Giuseppe is survived by his children; a son, Anthony Mazzella, a daughter, Anna Maria Mazzella of Norwalk, a granddaughter, Theresa, a daughter-in-law, Libby Ann Mazzella, a sister, Rosetta Mazzella Iacono (Vincenzo) of Italy, brother, Luigi (Chiara) Mazzella of Italy, his in-laws, Dominico and Carmella Caratozzolo, two brothers-in-law, Mimmo Caratozzolo and Carmello Caratozzolo, two sisters-in-law, Dawn Caratozzolo and Maria Caratozzolo, and several dear cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Camillo Mazzella and a sister, Antonietta, both of Italy.
Giuseppe was a hardworking man who always put his family first. His love for his family was immense. His children and grandchildren were the lights of his life. He was a wonderful brother and friend to so many, and will be remembered for his kind and caring ways. He will be dearly missed by all, including his four dogs that greeted him with love and joy every day.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 11, 2019