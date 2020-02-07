|
Giuseppi DiIorio
Giuseppi DiIorio (Joe), 71, of Norwalk, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Norwalk Hospital. Born November 17, 1948 in Barano, Ischia, Italy, he was the son of the late Claudio and Giuseppena DiMeglio DiIorio.
In 1968, he immigrated to the U.S., and in 1970 with his brothers started DiIorio Brothers Masonry which later became DiIorio Brothers Excavation, where he was a co-owner. Joe was an active builder in the area, often donating work to many different causes.
Joe is survived by his brother Vincenzo DiIorio and his wife Ann Marie of Bethel and their children Claudio and his wife Melanie and Elizabeth and her husband Julius; his brother Salvatore and his wife Theresa of Norwalk; his sister Anna Terzian of Fairfield and her children Bryan and Michael; and three sisters in Italy, Angela, Lena and Maria.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Giorgio and his wife Antonietta, but is survived by their sons Claudio and Ciro as well as by numerous other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
The family would like to thank Jacki, Julia and Karina for watching over Joe.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 8, 2020