Glenn Lambert
Glenn B. Lambert, 70, longtime Norwalk resident, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at his home in Bridgeport. Born in Stamford, son of the late James and Jeanne Lambert, he was the beloved husband of Irene "Bunny" (Kurimai) Lambert for 44 years. Glenn worked as a computer operator, and held other jobs at Stew Leonard's and Balducci's before establishing himself as a residential landscaping designer. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, Native American events and collections and especially spending time with his cherished grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife Irene, he is survived by their daughter Kimberly Sadler and her husband Chris, two grandchildren, Caroline and CJ, a sister Linda Lambert, and his beloved dog, Sheila, as well as other loving relatives.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Funeral services will be held privately with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk. (Due to Covid, attendees limited to 25 at a time, masks and social distancing required) Memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 199, Chamberlain, SD, 57325, or the Bridgeport Animal Shelter, 236 Evergreen St, Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave a condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com