Glenn T. O'Brien
Glenn T. O'Brien, 52, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at Albany Medical Hospital due to a traumatic brain injury caused by a fall. Glenn was born December 6, 1967, in Norwalk, Connecticut, the son of John (Jack) T. O'Brien and Evelyn LaCroix O'Brien.
Glenn attended Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, CT and was a graduate of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. Glenn had a long career with Fuji Medical Systems and was the Operations Manager for 21 years. Glenn then worked in real estate for the past five years as the Business Manager for O'Brien Premier Properties, LLC. Glenn was a parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Stamford and St. Matthews Church in Norwalk, CT.
Glenn is the loving father of his two sons, John (Jack) and Brendan. He is survived by his mother Evelyn LaCroix O'Brien, his wife Sheri Welte O'Brien, his brother Kevin of Wilton, CT, sister Lynn Kapp of Apollo Beach, FL, his sister Anne and her husband Tim Clark, of Bennington, VT and numerous beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and friends from every walk of life.
Glenn was predeceased by his father, and his brother, Jack, who Glenn can now share in some carefree rounds of golf, without their bum knees, back pain and other sports-related injuries.
Glenn had a huge heart, was always humble, fun-loving, goofy and possessed an abundance of unconditional love and joy. Above all else, Glenn relished his role as devoted father to Jack and Brendan. He never missed a game, school play, concert or prom. He was their baseball coach, ski instructor, fishing guide, loudest fan in the stands and a dependable, loving shoulder to lean on.
A funeral and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT.
In compliance with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome to share memories with his family.



Published in The Hour & Stamford Advocate on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
