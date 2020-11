Gloria L. Bandini

Gloria L. Bandini of Norwalk died pleacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Norwalk. Gloria was born to her parents Rose M. Smith & Guy L. Sniffin. She was an active women's guild & choir member at her church, United Congregational Church in Norwalk & The Rainbow Girls in Norwalk. Gloria worked at Remington Rand, DeWalters & Sons & US. Surgical for many years. Gloria is survived by her living husband Adam of 73 years, her daughter Rosemary & husband Mike Montlick, Jr. of Snellville, her son Richard of Norwalk. Three grandsons William V. Hofmann, Jr. & his wife Stacey, of Naugatuck Chris C. Hofmann of Oxford & David M. Montlick of Winder, GA. Three great-grandchildren. Cadence, Colton Hofmann & Alexandria (Ally) Montlick. She was predeceased by her daughter Linda G. Hofmann & granddaughter Wendy L. Montlick.

Family will greet guest Friday, November 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store