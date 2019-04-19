Gloria Esther Figueroa

Gloria Figueroa, 87, wife of the late Rev. Ramon Figueroa entered eternal glory on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Utah.

Gloria was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and moved to New York City in the mid 1940's. She married Ramon Figueroa in 1950. In 1954, Gloria and Rev. Figueroa settled in Norwalk, CT to raise their family. They lived in Norwalk until retiring to Coconut Creek, FL in 2000. Recently, she moved to Brigham City, UT to live with her son Ray and daughter-in-law Linda Figueroa.

Gloria will best be remembered for her supportive role in the founding of Norwalk's first Spanish speaking church. The Assembly of God, John 3:16 Church, founded in 1954, continues to grow and flourish. As a wonderful cook, she often shared her tasty Puerto Rican dishes with the community. Gloria worked as a seamstress for over 20 years while raising her children. She spent countless hours at her Singer sewing machine ensuring all the young girls of the church and neighborhood had pretty holiday dresses. She was a loving, giving, caring individual who exemplified a Proverbs 31 woman of noble character. Providing a wonderful example of love and faith in her heart that would shine through onto others.

Gloria is survived by her five children; daughter Damaris Figueroa of New York City; son Raymond Figueroa and wife Linda of Brigham City, UT; their children Raymond James and wife Shelbi, Jacqueline and husband Michael, Ruth and husband Julio, JC Fidel and wife Christina, Reynaldo, Nathan, Justin and Precious, along with twelve great grandchildren; son Joe Figueroa and wife Angela of Middleton, MA and their daughter Marisa; son David Figueroa and wife Dorothy of Norwalk, CT and their daughter Kristina; and son Daniel Figueroa and wife Judy of Bethel, CT and their daughters, Aubrey, Shannon and husband BJ.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, April 23rd from 4:00pm to 7:30pm, followed by a brief pastoral service concluding at 8:00pm at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A christian burial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:30am at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Concord Street, So. Norwalk, CT 06854. It will be followed by an interment ceremony at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850.

Donations in memory of Gloria Figueroa can be made to the Assembly of God John 3:16 Church Building Fund, 8 Woodward Ave. Norwalk CT 06854. Published in The Hour on Apr. 19, 2019