The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Mallozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Nancy Rizzi Mallozzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Nancy Rizzi Mallozzi Obituary
Gloria Nancy Rizzi Mallozzi
Gloria Nancy Rizzi Mallozzi, age 81, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019, surrounded by her oving family. She was the beloved wife of Teodosio Mallozzi and was a daughter to the late Andrew and Eva (Renzulli) Rizzi. Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St Matthew's RC Church, Norwalk. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to see full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now