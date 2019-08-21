|
|
Gloria Nancy Rizzi Mallozzi
Gloria Nancy Rizzi Mallozzi, age 81, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019, surrounded by her oving family. She was the beloved wife of Teodosio Mallozzi and was a daughter to the late Andrew and Eva (Renzulli) Rizzi. Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St Matthew's RC Church, Norwalk. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to see full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 22, 2019