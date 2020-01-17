|
Glorilynn Kurimai Klein
Glorilynn Kurimai Klein, age 74 of Wilton, died peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late George H. Klein for 39 years. Born in Greenville, SC on August 17, 1945, Glorilynn was the daughter of the late Andrew and Irene (Lucskay) Kurimai and had lived in Norwalk for 68 years. She was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School, Class of 1963. She was a lifelong devoted member of the Calvin Reformed Church in South Norwalk and served 21 years as their Sunday School Superintendent. Glorilynn coached the Norwalk Special Olympics for 25 years and enjoyed kayaking, astronomy and travel.
Survivors include her son, Andrew Klein and his wife Dalila, her daughter Deborah Dirocco and her husband Arthur, her brother Mark Kurimai and his wife Nora, her sister Irene Lambert and her husband Glenn, grandchildren Michelle and Andrew Klein, Nikolas Petrov, Arthur, Victoria, George and Kayla Dirocco, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 11 a.m. at the Calvin Reformed Church, 19 Lexington Ave., South Norwalk with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Glorilynn's family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, from 3-7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Calvin Reformed Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 18, 2020