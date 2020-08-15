Gottfried Haacke
1930-2020
Gottfried Christian Oscar Haacke, 89, of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully in his home on August 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Born on November 27, 1930 to Erich and Dora Haacke in Bad Lausick, Germany, Gottfried grew up in the village of Radebeul, a suburb of Dresden, Germany. It was from the rooftop of his childhood home that Gottfried and his brother Jonas witnessed the World War II firebombing of Dresden on the night of February 13, 1945. In 1949, Gottfried was accepted into the University of Cologne. He packed all of his belongings into a rucksack and crossed the border from Communist-occupied Germany into the west, hitchhiking his way to Cologne. Gottfried worked various jobs to put himself through university, including summer break jobs in Sweden and England while studying physics, chemistry and mathematics. He graduated with a PhD in Solid State Physics in 1957 and came to the United States several years later after landing a job as a physicist with American Cyanamid Company in Stamford, CT. It was not long after that he met his future bride-to-be Consuelo Macedo Velarde at a party in Stamford. A native of Lima, Peru, Consuelo had recently emigrated to the U.S. to make a new and better life for herself. She found that and more in Gottfried and they were married in December of 1963. Consuelo gave birth to daughter Frances Iris two years later and to daughter Annette Michele in the following two years.
Gottfried's professional career was marked by numerous notable achievements. He published more than 50 technical papers and was recognized worldwide in the fields of electrochromism, magnetic materials and coatings and light stabilizers. He collected 16 United States patents, three in Germany and one in France. He did contract work for the Department of Defense and served as a consultant to the Department of Energy for several years. An internationally recognized speaker, he is listed in Who's Who in the East. Gottfried was promoted to Senior Research Fellow in 1994, the highest level along Cytec Industries' scientific career path. In his recommendation for Gottfried's promotion, Dr. Frederick J. McGarry of MIT wrote "His recent work on the mobility of various specie in automotive coatings, and on the variations in the crosslink density of such coatings as a function of depth from the exposed surface is an example of the rigor, elegance, originality and imagination which characterize his research. In simple words, Gottfried is a world class scientist."
Gottfried enjoyed travelling, photography, gardening, bird watching and studying the stock market. With Consuelo at his side he travelled throughout Europe, Latin America, Australia, the Caribbean and the United States. His keen photographer's eye beautifully captured their travels and he would spend hours assembling his photos into breathtaking albums for the family to enjoy. There was a fineness and an elegance to Gottfried that was reflected in everything he did. He had a deep understanding and appreciation of the intricacies of life and of human nature. For all of his impressive achievements, nowhere did he achieve greater success than in earning the unconditional love and devotion of his family. He was a gracious, humble, compassionate man…a loving husband and a devoted father. We were so blessed to have him as our family's anchor and it was our great privilege and honor to care for him in the years when his health declined. We will miss him every single day, from now until the time we are reunited again. Thank you for giving us the wonderful life you did Dad. We love you with all our hearts.
Gottfried is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Consuelo, his two loving daughters Frances Iris Haacke Greene and Annette Michele Haacke, his two grandchildren Jack Haacke Wetzel and Melina Haacke Wetzel and sons-in-law Howard Southgate Greene Jr. and John Charles Wetzel. He is also survived by sisters Waltraud Priebe and Maria Mekas, nephews Ulrich Priebe and Gisbert Haacke and niece Gesine Priebe. He is predeceased by his brother Jonas. We wish to express our deep gratitude to Gottfried's three magnificent caregivers – Esther Ofuso, Martina Weinkam and Hope Dennis. Thank you for the extraordinary care you lavished on our father. He loved you all.
A memorial service to celebrate Gottfried's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army at https://give.sawso.org/give/166316/#!/donation/checkout