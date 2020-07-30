Grace L. Benedetto
Grace L. Benedetto, age 88 of Norwalk, died peacefully with her family by her side, on Tuesday, July 28. She was the wife of the late Mario "Ben" Benedetto. Grace was born in Norwalk on January 5, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Ulman) Lacko and was a lifelong Norwalk resident. She was a graduate of Norwalk High School and spent most of her professional career working for Bigelow Tea. Grace enjoyed all types of music ranging from rock to classical. She was a passionate reader and always looked forward to finding her next new favorite author. Grace enjoyed sports as a spectator, especially golf, tennis and UConn basketball. She also loved to travel with her family and she was an enthusiastic shopper.
Survivors include her daughter Lisa Romano and her husband Jim of Stratford, her grandchildren and jewels of her life Christopher Romano of Tigard, OR and Emma Romano of Stamford, and many nieces and nephews. Grace was also predeceased by her son Mario Benedetto, Jr. and her sisters Bette, Irma and Gerry.
Private graveside services will be held for Grace at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk where she will be laid to rest with her husband and son. A memorial mass will be celebrated when COVID-19 restrictions are further eased. Memorial donations may be made to NBIA Disorders Assoc., 2082 Monaco Ct., El Cajon, CA 92019-4235 (www.nbiadisorders.org
