Grace C. Booth
Grace Booth passed away on January 9th due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Born in 1935 in White Plains, NY, she attended Potsdam Teaching College and later earned an Art History degree from the University of Bridgeport. Grace was married to her loving husband John for 55 years prior to his passing in 2012. During their time together they enjoyed sailing, cross country skiing, and their daily games of backgammon and cribbage. Grace especially enjoyed their six years living in London and traveling around the world. Grace was a proficient bridge player, as well as enjoying golfing and tennis. She was also an accomplished water colorist and won several awards at regional art shows. Grace was an active member of Green's Farms Congregational Church for nearly 50 years and served on a wide variety of committees. She was also a longtime member of the Westport Woman's Club, the Y's Women and P.E.O. Grace is survived by her sister Maryann, sons Jim and Jeff, daughter-in-law Kathy, and grandchildren Katie, Scott and Caroline. A memorial service celebrating Grace's life will be held at Green's Farms Congregational Church in Westport on January 21st at 2:00. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be sent to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation in her honor.
Published in The Hour from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020