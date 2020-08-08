1/
Grace Jones
1916 - 2020
Grace Butterfield Cole Jones
Grace Butterfield Cole Jones passed away April 1, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on November 16, 1916 to student Edwin Butterfield Cole Eng'17 and Ruth Belden Seymour Cole. She was raised in Brooklyn where she began her hospital volunteering career at age 12 at the Kings County Hospital. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania CW'39 and married fellow classmate Reginald Harold Jones W'39 in 1940. After numerous moves with the General Electric Company, they settled in Connecticut. It was at the Norwalk Hospital where she continued her hospital volunteering with the establishment of their gift shop which was later named The Grace Cole Jones Gift Shop in honor of her over fifty years of service. She was married to the love of her life for over 64 years. She is survived by a son, Reverend Keith Edwin Jones (Joan) and a daughter Grace Seymour Jones Vineyard (William) and grandchildren, Heather Ignatuk, Sarah Jones, Andrew Vineyard (Teri), Scott Vineyard (Lara) and Mark Vineyard (Bradley) and nine great grandchildren. She was loved by family and so many friends that valued her wisdom and humor. A graveside service was held for family August 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Greenwich 139 E. Putnam Ave. Greenwich, CT 06830 or Norwalk Hospital Foundation c/o Gift Shop 34 Maple St. Norwalk, CT 06856.



Published in The Hour & Greenwich Time on Aug. 8, 2020.
