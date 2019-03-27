Graham W. Bryan

Graham W. Bryan, 82, husband of Marie J. Bryan of Norwalk, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's over 15 years ago. Born August 19, 1936, in Deptford, England, he was the son of the late Ronald Bryan and Phyllis Winston Bryan. Graham spent his mechanical engineering career pioneering the development of laparoscopic medical devices of which he holds numerous patents. Graham's passion in life was sailing and being on the water.

Graham is survived by wife Marie of Norwalk, CT, his two daughters JoAnn Gardella, son-in-law John Gardella of Norwalk, CT, and Deborah Bryan and her fiancé Michael Ecke of Woodbury, MN, and his two granddaughters, Terra and Caele Gardella. The family will receive friends at a celebration of Graham's life to be held on Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Road, Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Darien Nature Center. Published in The Hour on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary