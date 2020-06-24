Greda Ann DiSilvestro
Greda Ann (Fogelberg) DiSilvestro of Stratford, formerly of Darien, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Saturday, June 20th. Greda was the wife of the late Louis DiSilvestro and the daughter of the late Svante and Mildred (Clark) Fogelberg. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Kurt and Henrik Fogelberg.
Greda was born in Panama and raised in Liberty, Missouri. She was a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a major in home economics. She worked for McCall's magazine as a writer before pursuing her true passion of education. After receiving her master's degree in education from the University of Bridgeport and raising her four children, Greda had a twenty year career in the Darien education system, as an elementary educator at Tokeneke School. Not only did she take great pride in the success of her students, many of her colleagues became lifelong friends.
Greda had many interests including photography, travel, cooking, quilting, gardening, watching Jeopardy and reading. She was a longtime committed member of the Darien United Methodist church, helping to develop their educational programs for children. However, her greatest passion was spending time with her family. She is survived by her four sons: Marc and his wife Wendy Daly of Bridgeport, Eric and his wife Sally of Stratford, Anthony and his wife Nancy of Haverford, PA and Paul and his wife Julie of Exeter, RI. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Katie, Ashley, Kevin, Caroline, Christy, David, Adriana, Mira and Lucas as well as her recently born great-grandchild, Leo. She also leaves behind her devoted caregivers and friends, Margaret Laidley and Leila Dunkley.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27th at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road in Darien with a private burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Darien United Methodist Church Education Fund (umcdarien.org) or the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) of CT (ctpeo.org).



Published in The Hour on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
