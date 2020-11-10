Gregory Scott StewartGregory Scott Stewart passed away peacefully at Newtown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Newtown, CT on November 1st, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Greg was born in Waltham, MA. He was educated in NYC where he received a degree from Columbia University. Greg moved to Wilton, CT with his family in 1971. He commuted to Manhattan and worked in the Marketing Research field for most of his professional career.Greg was passionate about his family and committed to his wife of 57 years, Ellen Irene Stewart who deceased in 2016. They married in 1959 and raised four children. Greg is lovingly remembered by his children Cheryl(Steve)Shea of Derby, Mark(Felicia)Stewart of Upper Brookville, NY, Eva(Matthew)Kibby of Monroe and Andy(Dana)Stewart of Redding. He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren Rachel, Michael, Nicole, Matthew, Rebecca, Karli, Christa, Andrew and Alex.Greg was a sports enthusiast and a long time Ridgefield, Wilton and Quinnipiac Hockey Association advocate who lived for the sport through his children and the families associated with the game.A Private memorial service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on November 27th. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the National Forest Foundation at: