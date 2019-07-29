|
|
Gregory Sacco
Gregory Paul Sacco, 56, of West Haven, CT, died peacefully on July 25, 2019, surrounded by his family from complications related to cancer. Greg was born on April 23, 1963, in Norwalk, CT. He graduated from NHS and attended Sacred Heart University graduating cum laude in 1991 with a BS in Commercial Illustration.
While at Sacred Heart, he was awarded the Ruth Carlson Horne Scholarship for Meritorious Achievement and the Charles Plohn Scholarship for Excellence in Art.
For almost 30 years, Greg used his creativity and artistic ability to enrich the lives of people living in skilled nursing facilities; first as recreational therapist working with people with a range of disabilities, then as Director of Therapeutic Recreation, responsible for implementing and overseeing comprehensive programs for the entire facility. Most recently, he served in this capacity at St. Camillus Nursing Home in Stamford.
Greg was a gifted artist who loved to paint, draw, write stories, sing in his basso profundo voice and play piano. He enjoyed cooking, especially at family gatherings. He would commandeer the grill at summer cookouts and make spaghetti aglio et olio on Christmas Eve. He would rise before dawn every Tuesday to prepare a made-to-order breakfast for his nursing home residents, which came to be known as "Greg's Breakfast Cafe."
Greg loved spending time with his two daughters. They enjoyed fishing on Long Island Sound, designing and creating elaborate costumes and decorations for their favorite holiday, Halloween, going for long walks on the beach in all seasons, and watching scary movies together. He was a consummate prankster.
He is survived by his daughters: Meaghan Sacco of West Haven, Carly Sacco of Danbury; the mother of his children, Kathryn Jayne Sacco, of Seymour; father, Dr. John Sacco of Norwalk; sister Cindy Leighton and husband, Chris of Fairfield; brother Jay Sacco and partner, Bridget Lane of Austin, TX; brother Mark Sacco and wife, Lisa of Cary, NC; nieces and nephews: Alaria and Drew Longstaff; Julia Sacco; and Ian and Jae Leighton as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, CT, on Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m. There will be a private interment by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the cancer fund of your choice. You may sign his guestbook at: https://www.connecticutcremations.com/notices/Gregory-Sacco
Published in The Hour on July 30, 2019