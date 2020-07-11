Gregory W. Santoro

Sep 17, 1960 - Jul 2, 2020 Greg Santoro passed away on July 2, 2020 after an extended illness in Parkland, FL surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan and his children Gregory and Ashley of Parkland, FL.

Greg is also survived by his parents Joe and Rosalie Santoro of Danbury, brothers, Scott Santoro (Susan) of Delray Beach, FL, and Glenn Santoro (Savoeun) of Ridgefield and their families as well as his uncle Ralph Santoro and partner, Fran of Hendersonville, NC. Greg is also survived by his extended family, mother-in law, Patricia Livingston of Plantation, FL, brothers-in law, Bill Livingston of Palm Beach and Jim Livingston (Stacey) of Midlothian, VA, and sister-in-law, Elaine Livingston of Independence, KY as well as many nieces and nephews. Greg will be greatly missed by his family as well as his many lifelong friends from his years in Norwalk.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



