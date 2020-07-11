1/1
Gregory Santoro
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory W. Santoro
Sep 17, 1960 - Jul 2, 2020 Greg Santoro passed away on July 2, 2020 after an extended illness in Parkland, FL surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan and his children Gregory and Ashley of Parkland, FL.
Greg is also survived by his parents Joe and Rosalie Santoro of Danbury, brothers, Scott Santoro (Susan) of Delray Beach, FL, and Glenn Santoro (Savoeun) of Ridgefield and their families as well as his uncle Ralph Santoro and partner, Fran of Hendersonville, NC. Greg is also survived by his extended family, mother-in law, Patricia Livingston of Plantation, FL, brothers-in law, Bill Livingston of Palm Beach and Jim Livingston (Stacey) of Midlothian, VA, and sister-in-law, Elaine Livingston of Independence, KY as well as many nieces and nephews. Greg will be greatly missed by his family as well as his many lifelong friends from his years in Norwalk.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babione Funeral Home
10060 Calle Comercio Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33428
5614839500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Babione Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved