|
|
Greta E. Slavitt
Greta E. Slavitt, a longtime resident of Norwalk, died February 14th after battling a long illness. She had a loving and exciting marriage with her husband Bob, full of travel, fine dining and dear friends with whom she loved to be connected. Greta was predeceased by her husband Robert A. Slavitt and beloved son Joshua J. Slavitt.
Survivors include her daughter Vicki Perez and son-in-law Alvin Perez of Norwalk. Sister Marcia Kaplin and brother in-law Arnold Kaplin of Alexandria, VA, daughter in-law Kelly Slavitt of Irvington, NY. In addition, she had five grandchildren Jenna, Maxwell, Ryan, Liam and Millie and a great-granddaughter Amira whom she loved very much.
A Memorial wake will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 21, 2019