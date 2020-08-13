Grete Nyrop
September 9, 1929 - August 8, 2020Grete Nyrop, 90, died at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT. She was born in Denmark. Her parents were Karen Locoppidan-Jensen and Frederik Jeppesen and her stepfather, Jens Jericho. Grete lived and was educated in Copenhagen and became a nurse, an early indicator of her lifelong devotion to the care of others. She married Per Nyrop, in June 1954 and they immigrated to Baltimore, MD in 1955. In 1959 Grete and Per moved to Norwalk, CT where they resided for many years. Grete moved to Shelton, CT following Per's death in 1988.
Grete was a wonderful mother and caregiver to young children. She devoted her time to her three children when they were young and once they were older and in school, she spent many years caring for patients in a pediatric practice. Her care and compassion to others extended well beyond home and work and she was involved in scouting, PTA, and her church. She lived with her daughter, Nina, for many years and had the good fortune to be very involved in caring for, nurturing and supporting her grandchildren.
Grete's church community was a very special and important part of her life. Her work with this community was a product of her core principals of caring for others, faith in the goodness of people, and love of God. Grete set a standard that is a challenge for others to match.
Grete traveled extensively with friends and visited many countries and continents. She was very adventurous, including driving across the country with her daughter, Karin, to Seattle where Karin moved to attend college. For many years later in life she traveled to Denmark to visit with her sister, Lisa, and many relatives. Lisa and Grete also traveled as part of Grete's visits to Denmark. Her lust for life was on display in the last couple of visits because even though she had difficulty navigating airports, she nevertheless traveled alone, and insisted on doing so to see the people she loved.
Grete is survived by her son Jan (Jeri) of Ithaca, NY, daughters Karin (Dennis) of Port Ludlow, WA and Nina of Shelton, CT; grandchildren Jessica of Buffalo, NY, Jason (Emily) of Boston, MA, Kristin of Port Ludlow, WA, Sean of Manchester, CT, Mackenzie and James both of Shelton, CT; and great-grandchild, Colton and sister, Lisa of Denmark.
In recognition of Grete's lifetime of caring for others, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, in honor of her sister, Lisa.
A celebration of Grete's life will be arranged at a later date when travel and gatherings are safe.