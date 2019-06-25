|
|
Gwendolyn Carol Lawrence
Gwendolyn Carol Lawrence, age 57 of Norwalk, CT, passed away on June 20, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 471 Mansfield Ave., Darien, CT. Family will receive guest from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hour on June 26, 2019