H. Haynes Farmer
March 4, 1927 - April 24, 2020. H. Haynes Farmer, 93, passed away on April 24, 2020. He died of natural causes, at his home in Westport, CT.
A resident of Westport for 65 years, Haynes was born in Springfield, Missouri on March 4, 1927, to parents Homer R. and Ruth Haynes Farmer.
After serving the US Navy in World War II, he received his Bachelor's degree from Missouri State University. He then went on to receive his Master's and Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in the field of Organic Chemistry where he was a member of Sigma Xi -the Scientific Research Honor Society.
He worked for Shell Oil Company in Houston, Texas prior to receiving his Ph.D. He then moved to Connecticut and began his career at RT Vanderbilt in Norwalk, where he worked in research and development for 36 years. He served as an instructor for the National Lubricating Grease Institute and was a member emeritus of the American Chemical Society.
Ever the tinkerer, he loved to continue his work at home, fixing anything and everything in his at-home 'laboratory.' Among his family, he is perhaps most often associated with his joy of collecting, splitting, stacking, and burning wood, as well as tending to his woodstove practically all year round. An avid lover of the outdoors, some of his favorite pastimes included hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, and kayaking—almost always done in tandem with his beloved wife, Pat.
He was also a steadfast presence in his community, a longtime member of the Y's Men of Westport and Weston, Long Green Investment Club, the CT Wood Turning League. Haynes and Pat were both long-time members of the Roton Point Beach Club, where they were often seen playing tennis, cheering their children on at swim meets, and later, having picnics and celebrations up in the grove with their extended family and grandchildren. Haynes was also an active member of the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, singing alongside Pat in the choir, and always there to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife and partner of 67 years, Pat Farmer; his children, Melissa (Bill) Martens of Hughesville, PA; John (Kate) Farmer of Donnelly, ID; Rebecca (Roger) Roth of Weston, CT; four granddaughters, Allison (Patrick) Eisenhauer, Elizabeth (Jack McAndrew) Martens, Julia Roth, and Charlotte Roth.
Fondly remembered as a kind, gentle spirit and a man of few words, Haynes enjoyed the simple pleasures in life—a sunny afternoon at Roton Point, a good doughnut, a side of bacon, and a quiet afternoon sitting by his woodstove, with Pat knitting beside him.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future after the quarantine has been lifted at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston,
49 Weston Road, Westport, CT 06880.
