H. Michael Newman
H. Michael Newman, Cornell University M.E. '64 (Engineering Physics), bon vivant, Eagle Scout, engineer, computer scientist, aviator and flight instructor, mariner, ASHRAE Fellow / Engineer of the Year and "Father of BACnet", consultant to the Architect of the Capitol in Washington, DC, published author, former Fleet Captain of the Cayuga Lake Cruising Fleet, navigator, woodworker and craftsman, musician, performer, thespian, astrophysicist, leader, a cappella singer, polyglot, cagophile, photographer, philanthropist, gourmet, adventurer, SCUBA diver, skier, lover of racquet sports, humorist, history buff, genealogist, Bolton Point Water System Chairperson, former president of the Cornell University Glee Club '65-'66 and founding member of the Hangovers, former president of the Savage Club of Ithaca, Amateur Radio operator (KB2LP) and life member of the ARRL, "answer man", animal lover, humanitarian, world traveler, international ambassador of good will, gentleman scholar, activist, patriot, caretaker, environmentalist, nature lover, amateur ornithologist, conservationist, astronomer, mentor, audiophile, beer, wine and cheese enthusiast, UConn Women's basketball fan, avid weather watcher, plane crash survivor and life saver as pilot of the downed flight.
Most importantly, Michael was a beloved friend, brother, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. He passed away in the comfort of his home in the Village of Lansing, NY.
Michael was born in Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City to Dorothy (nee Glidden) and Howard A. Newman who predeceased him. Michael graduated from Norwalk Senior High School, class of 1960, and then attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY where he has lived, worked and played ever since.
Michael is survived by his sisters Dorci (Edd) Tremblay of Red Lodge, MT, Barbara (Peter) Macdonald and Wendy (Bob) Bardos of Norwalk, and his son Kevin, granddaughters Skyler and Tiana and grandson Tyler of Milan, MI. Memorial services and celebration of a life well lived to be held in Ithaca, NY in July, tentatively on the 24th or 25th. See Bangs Funeral Home for further updates and full obituary. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a local charity of your choice, H. Michael never met a worthy cause he wouldn't support.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 10, 2020