Harold L. Sanders

Harold L. Sanders of Bridgeport, CT entered eternal rest on April 6, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1961 in Allendale, SC to Windmon and Ethel Sanders of Norwalk.

Harold graduated from Brien McMahon HS. Soon thereafter, he joined the United States Army and served for six years.

He was retired from OMI of Norwalk, He was also employed by B&S Carting in Stamford as well as Arnold's Bakery in Greenwich. Harold loved crisscrossing the country as a truck driver. Harold was a member of William Moore Lodge # 1533. Harold was a dancing machine. He enjoyed living his life to the fullest. He also enjoyed dressing the part.

Harold leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and caring wife, Cynthia; his son, Deshawn Sanders of NC; his loving parents, Windmon and Ethel Sanders of Norwalk; two sisters, Pansy Sanders and Gloria Campbell (Rev Leroy); three brothers, Marvin Sanders (Tamara), Daryl Sanders, Windmon "Jr." Sanders IV (Frances) all of Norwalk; four step-sons, Johnny Laws of Bridgeport, Jason Hall, Sammy Branch (China) both of Norwalk, Michael Branch (Julie) of FL, a brother from another mother, Marion Brown of Bridgeport, three nieces, Timika Cineus (Karl), Adrienne Martin, Genesis Perez; three nephews Marquise Sanders, DaRon Sanders, L.J. Sanders, all of Norwalk; one great-niece, Diamond Taylor; one great-nephew Kanaan Cineus; his in-laws, Alan Hall of Norwalk, Anthony Hall (Kathy) of Uncasville, Adreienne Dickens (Billie) of Bridgeport, Stacy Hall of Norwalk, and Felicia Massey of Stamford; his favorite aunt Mae Frances Taylor of Brooklyn, NY, grandmother-in-law Ann "Nana" Lauther of New Haven.

A celebration of Life for Harold will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 3 Lewis Street, Norwalk.. Viewing will be held at the church from 10-11 a.m., with services beginning at 11 a.m.