Harvey Leonard GladsteinHarvey Leonard Gladstein passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on October 26, 2020 at Wilton Meadows.He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Paul and Sarah Gladstein on July 16, 1941. After growing up in Fairfield at his family home on Skytop Drive, Harvey served his country for two years in Vietnam from 1963 - 1965. He went on to spend the majority of his career working in Westport as a manager in the transportation industry, and grew his own family at a home on Pine Creek by Fairfield Beach.Harvey loved fly fishing, reading, gardening, and listening to Frank Sinatra, jazz, and local sports radio. He loved pets, especially his german shepard Lance, black lab Claudius and cat Bootie. Restaurants like the Dugout in Fairfield and Dunville's in Westport had a special place in his heart. He also loved French culture, including wine, cooking, time in Paris, and most of all cognac. Affectionately called "Harv" by his friends, he had friendships span more than seven decades, especially with Doug, Joel, Ellen, Bobbie, Cal, Lori, Carl, Joan, Jay, Fred, Helen, Betty, Sharron, and Tom. His home was oftenfilled with music, political debate, laughter, and joy.Harvey is survived by his two loving sons Alexander Gladstein of Oakland, CA and Matthew Gladstein of Norwalk, CT and their wives Alexandra and Alison, as well as his life-love and partner Carol. In addition he leaves behind his three brothers, Stephen, Gary, and David; two nieces Miyabi and Ciele; nephew Daniel; and his beloved grandson Paul.Due to COVID-19 an outdoor memorial service will be held for Harvey at Matthew and Alison's home in Norwalk on Saturday July 17, 2021.