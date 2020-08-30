1/
Haywood McElveen Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Haywood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Haywood
McElveen Jr.
Pastor Haywood McElveen, Jr., 58, transitioned peacefully on August 28, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital, surrounded by his devoted family. He was born on September 30, 1961 in Norwalk, CT to Everlean Williamson McElveen of Norwalk, CT and the late Deacon Haywood McElveen, Sr. Pastor McElveen was married to Marion Sanford McElveen of Norwalk, CT and served as Ascending Apostle of El Shaddai Ministries. His memory will be treasured by his loving wife Marion Sanford McElveen; three cherished daughters, Chalonda McElveen, Kimberly McElveen and Alyssa McElveen; his adored grandson, Kaelan McElveen; his mother, Everlean Williamson McElveen; two sisters, Jacqueline Brickhouse and E. Shirell Rogers; one brother, Mark McElveen (Betty) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was also predeceased by two brothers Kevin McElveen and Michael McElveen. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 729 Union Ave., Bridgeport, CT with Apostle Michael Densmore officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graves Medley Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Such a man of God’ as far back of in Elementary School always the same free-spirit ‘ job very well done on this side Haywood ‘it’s all about saving souls and you’ve conquered ‘to God be the glory ‘ prayers lifted to the family and love ones...... from the Jones’
Layne Jones
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved