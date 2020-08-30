Pastor Haywood

McElveen Jr.

Pastor Haywood McElveen, Jr., 58, transitioned peacefully on August 28, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital, surrounded by his devoted family. He was born on September 30, 1961 in Norwalk, CT to Everlean Williamson McElveen of Norwalk, CT and the late Deacon Haywood McElveen, Sr. Pastor McElveen was married to Marion Sanford McElveen of Norwalk, CT and served as Ascending Apostle of El Shaddai Ministries. His memory will be treasured by his loving wife Marion Sanford McElveen; three cherished daughters, Chalonda McElveen, Kimberly McElveen and Alyssa McElveen; his adored grandson, Kaelan McElveen; his mother, Everlean Williamson McElveen; two sisters, Jacqueline Brickhouse and E. Shirell Rogers; one brother, Mark McElveen (Betty) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was also predeceased by two brothers Kevin McElveen and Michael McElveen. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 729 Union Ave., Bridgeport, CT with Apostle Michael Densmore officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.



