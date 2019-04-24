Hector M. Serrano

Hector Manuel Serrano, age 84, beloved husband of Sara Martin Serrano passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born in Puerto Rico on February 9, 1935, he was a son of the late Adolfo and Amparo Carranza Serrano, and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport, CT and Norwalk, CT in his earlier years. Before his retirement he worked in the shipping department at Pepperidge Farms in Norwalk, CT for over 20 years. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino, fishing and was an avid NY Mets fan but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Sara of 56 years, survivors include three loving daughters, Lillian Serrano of Monroe, Leila Prackup and her husband Richard of Weston and Daphne Serrano of East Hartford, a brother, Adolfo Serrano and his wife Elba of Bridgeport, five grandchildren, Richard, Emily and Andrew Prackup, Jordan and Jared Serrano, a dear family friend, Barbara Ferrucci and a nephew, Luis Garzon as well as many nieces and nephews from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.