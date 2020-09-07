1/1
Helen Anzalone
1946 - 2020
Helen L. Anzalone
Helen L. Anzalone, age 74 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on September 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of John Anzalone. Helen was born in Summitt, New Jersey on April 14, 1946, the daughter of the late Frederick and Rosetta (DiGiovanni) Leggett and has lived in Norwalk for most of her life. Helen enjoyed spending time at the beach and cherished every moment she spent with her loving family.
Helen is also survived by her children Rosemary Ferraro and John Anzalone, Jr., her grandchildren Peter, Anthony and Joey Ferraro, Christina and John II Anzalone, and her sister Michele Leggett. She was also predeceased by her twin sister Jeanne Leggett.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk. Burial will be private. Donations in Helen's name may be made to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/).



Published in The Hour on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Philip Church,
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
