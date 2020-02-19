|
|
Helen C. Hyde
Helen C. Hyde, age 102 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on February 18, 2020. She was the loving wife for 39 years of the late Robert J. Hyde. Born in Peekskill, NY on June 10, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Gaydosh. Helen attended local schools. She was a member of the St. Mary Senior Group and enjoyed gardening, travel and music.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Hyde, Tom Hyde and his wife Sandy, grandchildren Chris Hyde and his wife Stacy, Amanda Hyde Klisenbauer and her husband John, great-grandchildren Katie Klisenbauer and Timothy Hyde, and several nieces and nephews. Helen was also predeceased by her twin sister Ann Cambo and brothers Steve, Joseph and Michael Gaydosh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 10 a.m. at St. Ladislaus Church, 25 Cliff St., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at church. Helen's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Friday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Westport Community Band, c/o Patty Gelineau, 3 Spur Rd., Redding, CT, 06896. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 20, 2020