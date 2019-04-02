Helen Kimber

Helen Kimber, age 101, entered eternal life peacefully on March 19, 2019 in a caring and loving community at Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Norwalk, CT. Born on September 26, 1917 in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the only child of Louis and Alfhild Streuber of Kristiansand, Norway.

Raised and educated in Brooklyn, NY, Helen began work as a secretary for a local steamship company. After moving to Norwalk and raising four daughters, Helen worked managing the library at Tracy Elementary School.

She was an active volunteer in the Beta's women's group at the First Congregational Church in Norwalk. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, and taking walks with her family along the waterfront. The greatest joy of her life was spending time with her family in the beautiful surroundings of her home by Long Island Sound and sharing Norwegian traditions for each holiday.

She is survived by her four daughters, Judith Robson, Kathleen Donald, Nancy Pedersen, and Donna Wachnicki, and her adoring seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a number of other close relatives and family friends.

A private memorial service will be held in Helen's memory at a future date. Helen and her family have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Norwalk, CT. Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, In Historic Norwalk, 5 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family and for more information. Published in The Hour on Apr. 2, 2019